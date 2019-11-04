MTN Donates To Awomefia Education Fund

Selorm Adadevor (left)

The Awomefia Education Fund, instituted by the overlord of the Anlo State in the Volta Region, has received a major boost.

The fund which has supported hundreds of young people in the Anlo state over the years at various levels of the education ladder received GH¢20,000 from MTN over the weekend in Anloga.

The CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevor who made the presentation during a courtesy call on Torgbui Sri III Awomefia said, the company finds the Awomefia’s commitment towards improving education in his Kingdom note worthy, hence the support.

Mr. Adadevor who is a son of the Anlo State indicated that education was a key ingredient in eradicating poverty and preparing the next generation to take roles in transforming the country.

He cited that but for education, he will not be who he is hence, he and MTN is committed to supporting education initiatives in Ghana.

The Awomefia expressed gratitude to MTN and prayed that their business will flourish, so they can support many laudable initiatives across the country.

He urged them to continue working at improving their operations in the region, so Ghanaians are not left out in the digital revolution.

In a related incident, the company also donated another GH¢ 20,000 to supported the Hogbetsotso festival which was climaxed over the weekend.

Apart from this, the company also sponsored the Edemfest Concert, the Health Walk, provided airtime for the planning committee, a hamper, canopies among several others.

The Senior Manager of General Trade, South East, MTN Ghana, Peter Bimpeh who made the presentation said the company cherishes the cultural heritage of Ghanaians, hence their continued support of festivals over the years.

To make the cultural experience better, the company has developed a new app; MTN Heritage App to showcase and share the country’s beautiful culture to the world.

He therefore urged Ghanaians, especially the youth to take advantage of the app; take short videos and photos with accompanying text of the celebrations, drumming, dancing, cooking, dressing among others and share via the app.

He believes that the app will be one way to preserve the beautiful culture of the Ghanaian people.

Torgbui Zewu IV, Dufia of Anloga and Agbotadua of the Awadada thanked MTN for their immense yearly support of the Hogbetsotso festival and wished the company well.

BY Fred Duodu, Anloga (k.duodu@yahoo.com)