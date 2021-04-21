MTN Ghana Foundation Supports Tema General Hospital COVID-19 Fight

Sam Koranteng presenting the PPE to the Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital.

PHILANTHROPIC ARM of Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), MTN Ghana Foundation has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Tema General Hospital as part of efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Tema metropolis.

The items range from 3000 – Face masks,

1000 – Coveralls,15 boxes (15,000 pieces) Gloves, 30 pcs Contactless Thermometers and 50 gallons 99% Alcohol Methylated Spirit.

Presenting the items to the Hospital, Sam Koranteng, Executive Director of the Foundation indicated that the donation forms part of 29 similar donations MTN Ghana Foundation is making across the country.

He said the support forms part of several interventions carried out by the Foundation across the country.

According to him, “Our presence here today underlines the importance MTN Ghana Foundation places on the contribution of this hospital in the fight against COVID-19.

“During this pandemic, we have acknowledged that protecting health workers is paramount, yet there is lack of PPE in some of our hospitals and health facilities. Today, I am very pleased to be here on behalf of the MTN Ghana Foundation to make an intervention that is needed to protect health workers during this period.”

The Executive Director re-echoed commitment of the telecommunication company to assist in the fight to prevent the spread of the pandemic for the safety of everyone.

He encouraged Ghanaians to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols issued by local and global authorities in fighting this pandemic.

Acknowledging receipt of the items, Dr. Richard Anthony, Medical Director of Tema General Hospital was full of praise to MTN Ghana Foundation for their continuous support to the Tema premier public health facility, including construction of a maternity block for the hospital.

As part of the support to help fight Covid19 pandemic, MTN Group recently made a major move in the fight against the deadly virus, by donating $25 million to the African Union to procure COVID-19 vaccines. This partnership provided 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for health workers across the continent.

Out of the 7 million doses, Ghana received 165,000 AstraZeneca doses used to vaccinate health workers.

Additionally, MTN Foundation donated PPE worth GHC5 million to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund and another donation of essential equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to enable rapid testing and data processing.

MTN also launched the “Wear it for Me” campaign to raise awareness about the importance of wearing face masks and also donated about over 85k KN 95 face masks to over 30 hospitals in all 16 regions.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema