MTN Ghana Foundation To Construct Maternity Block For Keta

Selorm Adadevoh breaking the grounds for the commencement of work

The MTN Ghana Foundation has cut sod for the construction of a 60-bed maternity block for the Keta Municipal hospital in the Volta Region.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 months at a total cost of approximately GHS15.2 million.

The project will comprise of a 40-bed maternity ward which will be made up of emergency rooms, a first stage ward and a delivery ward including recovery rooms and a lie-in ward as well as a 20-bed Neonatal Care Unit (NICU).

The facility, when completed, would also include two operating theaters, a 20-bed hostel for mothers, two consulting rooms and offices for nurses, a reception and outpatient department areas, a laboratory and dispensary, a scrub & sluice room, anaesthetics room, intensive care ward, restroom for doctors & nurses and a staff eatery.

MTN CEO, Selorm Adadevoh, said although the hospital was an important health facility delivering healthcare to several communities in the Keta Municipality and its surrounding communities, it was faced with several challenges.

“According to the authorities, the current maternity ward has a capacity of only 20 which is inadequate for its over 3,000 maternity and 684 NICU admissions annually. The high demand for services at the facility results in several patients having to endure inadequate conditions to get through their pregnancy,” he said.

He expressed the hope that when completed, the facility would bring relief to many expectant mothers and the staff.

“Expectant mothers who visit this facility will no longer go through the struggles they are facing today,” he added.

Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Senanu Kwesi Dzokoto, expressed his gratitude to the MTN Ghana Foundation for the project.

He said “the project is a dream come true and would greatly impact positively the healthcare delivery of the people of the region.”

Torgbui Sri II, the Awoemefia of Anlo State, applauded the MTN Ghana Foundation for their contributions in improving healthcare delivery in Ghana. He said, “this investment is a testament to your work and commitment to support communities.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri