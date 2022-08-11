MTN Ghana Launches Momo Month

Eli Hini addressing the participants

MobileMoney Limited (MTN MoMo) has officially launched this year’s MoMo Month celebrations in Accra, Kumasi and Mankessim to highlight the importance of partnerships to accelerate digital payments.

This year’s celebration will focus on the opportunities MoMo presents and how stakeholders can leverage the digital payments sector to support the rebuilding of a robust and resilient economy. The month-long campaign is being celebrated under the theme, “Accelerating Growth in Digital Payments – The Role of Partnerships.”

Speaking on the significance of the theme, Eli Hini, CEO of MobileMoney Limited, attributed the MTN MoMo success story to the strategic partnerships and collaborations with various stakeholders over the years.

Mr. Hini further explained that “With digitisation and innovation at the forefront, and consumers opting for fast and convenient ways to make payments and transactions, digital payments have come to stay. As MTN drives its platform agenda to create opportunities for others to leverage, MobileMoney Limited will continue to use its platform as a springboard for all in the digital payments, while delivering innovation and customer experience.”

He urged all customers to look beyond the E-Levy tax and leverage on the enormous benefits MoMo and for that matter digital payments presents to the customer in terms of safety and convenience.

A cross section of participants

To celebrate MoMo month, a series of campaigns, promotions and activities have been outlined and these include a customer promotion where customers earn extra money by making digital payments with MoMo. There will be digital fairs with SMEs, market storms as well as a new exciting financial literacy initiative dubbed ‘Catch Them Young Series’, is being organised in partnership with educational institutions. A stakeholder forum will also be organised to discuss the introduction of the Central Bank Digital Currency, also known as E-Cedi and the opportunities that come with it.

Since August 2012, MoMo Month has been held annually to create awareness of the Mobile Money service. It has also been used to reward customers, agents and merchants for their continuous usage and promotion of the service.

