MTN Increases Data Price By 15%

Chief Commercial Officer for MTN, Noel Kojo-Ganson

MTN Ghana will from today begin the implementation of the 15 per cent upward review of its mobile data prices for both Pay Monthly and Pay-As-You-Go users.

According to a statement by the telecom giant, the review covers data bundle offers, available on the short code 138 & 170, as well as purchases through Electronic Voucher Distribution (EVD), MTN Pulse, and Data Zone except for Xtra Time.

“A GHS3 bundle gives you 476 MB of Data, from Mon. November 14, 2022, GHS3 bundle will give you 410 MB. A GHS5 bundle gives you 602 MB of Data, from Mon. November 14, 2022, GHS5 bundle will give you 525 MB,” the statement said.

Also, a GHS10 bundle will now give you 845 MB instead of the 971 MB of Data, while a GHS30 bundle will give you 2153.63 MB instead of the 2803 MB of Data.

“This price increase does not apply to Fiber Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (4G Router/Turbonet) customers,” the statement said.

Explaining the reason for the upward review of the data bundle prices, Chief Commercial Officer for MTN, Noel Kojo-Ganson, said the review was necessitated by the recent economic shifts leading to increasing cost of operations.

“These economic shifts have impacted us directly and for us to ensure we have the right balance; we have had to consider price increases in various segments of our business,” he stated.

He indicated that the company recognises the tough times and thus assured customers of continued convenience and flexibility in the purchase of data bundles at their desired price points via the MTN Flexi and Non-Expiry Bundles.

“Also, customers will continue to enjoy the 50% bonus incentive on My MTN App & MoMo (valid for 7 days) for 4G customers,” he said.

Mr. Kojo-Ganson stated that MTN remains committed to investing US$1 billion by 2025 to continue to expand its network and improve experience for customers.

“In line with our Ambition 2025 strategy, our purpose is to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri