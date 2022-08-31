MTN Invests US$1bn In Network Expansion

Georgina Fiagbenu addressing the media

MTN, GHANA’S leading telecommunication company is poised to maintain its network leadership, ensure new rural telephony sites and coverage extension.

The company is therefore investing $1 billion by 2025 to help address network challenges across the country, particularly in rural communities.

The initiative will form part of the company’s efforts to transform its network and ensure coverage extensions.

This came to light at the annual editors’ forum organised by MTN for the media in the Western Region.

The forum brought together editors and other senior journalists from various media houses across the region and were taken through the company’s various activities, challenges and measures to deal with them.

The acting Corporate Services Officer of MTN, Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu noted that MTN Ghana’s 4G network now covers all 260 districts of the country.

She indicated that the company is planning to deploy 400 new sites in rural areas and upgrade 746 sites to 4G.

She said MTN has contributed GH¢3.1bn to the country’s revenue since its existence in the country and has provided over 500,000 jobs to the Ghanaian youth through its ecosystem of partnership and suppliers.

The Western and Central Regional Technical Manager of MTN, Teddy Hayford Acquah mentioned some of the challenges confronting the company as fibre cuts and theft of power cables.

He bemoaned the fact that frequent damage to fibre-optic cables across the country continues to hinder stable and effective network provision in some areas.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi