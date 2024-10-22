MTN Moves To Promote Environmental Sustainability

Some of the participants

MTN Ghana, has reaffirmed its committed to ensuring the sustainability of the environment in which it operates.

The company is therefore deepening its digital ecosystem to promote accessibility and environmental sustainability.

The aim, among others, is to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve net zero by 2040.

The Chief Corporate Service and Sustainability Officer at MTN, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, revealed this at the 2024 Western Regional Editors’ forum organised by MTN.

She pointed out that the company’s sustainability pillars included ‘Doing it right’ ‘Doing for planet’ ‘Doing for people and Doing for growth’.

“So when it comes to the reduction of our carbon footprint, we are looking at our data centres. We are converting our energy sources to solar,” she said.

“In cases where we are not able to immediately transition to solar, we are replacing them with more energy efficient equipment,” she said.

She continued, “In our offices as well, we are converting to energy-efficient appliances to reduce our carbon footprint. Our ambition at MTN is to achieve net zero by 2040 and that is what we are working towards.”

She indicated that the firm through the MTN Ghana Foundation has invested more into social projects that had impacted million of lives directly and indirectly.

She mentioned that the projects are in the areas of education, health, economic empowerment interventions, and community support initiatives.

She assured that the telecommunication company would continue to invest in the best technological infrastructure to enhance services to customers.

Madam Wiafe noted that MTN Ghana aims to have 50% of its workforce being women as means of promoting diversity and inclusion.

South West Technical Manager of MTN Ghana, Teddy Hayford-Acquah, noted that one of the company’s major challenge was fibre cut which intermittently disrupted services connectivity.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi