Vivo Energy Kicks Off ShePower Mentorship Campus Tour

A group picture of volunteers from Vivo Energy Ghana

Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell licensee in partnership with HR Focus Universe, a Human Resources Agency has successfully launched its ShePower Mentorship Campus Tour with the first stop at Legacy Girls College.

This significant initiative, part of the company’s broader commitment to empowering women and promoting gender diversity in the workplace and society, saw volunteers from Vivo Energy Ghana come together to inspire the next generation of women leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The ShePower Mentorship Campus Tour is designed to encourage young girls in Senior High Schools (SHS) to explore courses and careers in STEM, where women are traditionally underrepresented.

Through this initiative, Vivo Energy Ghana aims to “Fuel Change” by creating opportunities for mentorship and guidance that will leave a lasting impact on the lives of female students.

Employees of Vivo Energy Ghana, collaborating with HR Focus Universe, dedicated their time to share invaluable insights with the students at Legacy Girls College.

The event featured an engaging panel discussion on the topic “Listening to Your Future Self.” Employees shared their own career journeys, providing practical advice on navigating career choices and the importance of staying committed to one’s aspirations.

Speaking at the event, Portfolio Planning Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Philip Schandorf, expressed the company’s commitment, not only to supporting young female students but also to advancing its corporate goal of fostering gender diversity

“Our mission is to fuel change, and through the ShePower initiative, we are contributing to the empowerment of women in STEM both within our company and beyond,” he said.

A core part of the event was an interactive mentorship session, where the students had the opportunity to ask questions and gain personalised advice from the volunteers.

A Business Guide Report