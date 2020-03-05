Kofi Kinaata

MTN will hold the Independence Day edition of the MTN Music Festival tonight at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to celebrate and express the cultural heritage of Ghana through music, dance and poetry.

The music festival, which is held on the eve of selected national holidays throughout the year, is organized by Slip Entertainment and powered by telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana.

It is one of many initiatives undertaken by MTN to support the growth of the entertainment and creative arts industry in Ghana.

Patrons who will attend the event, dubbed “Independence Day edition of the MTN Music Festival”, will experience a once in a lifetime comeback of the super music group, Nakorex, formed in 1992.

The group is made up of Amandzeba Nat Brew, Rex Omar and Akosua Adjepong.

The festival will also feature young talented musicians like the ‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker, Kofi Kinaata; ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker, Fameye and Kwaisey Pee.

There will also be appearances from other special guest artistes on the night.

Stars meeting on one stage are a clear indication that the event will not only be about the music but also a sizzling mix bag of pure entertainment served on one menu.

A number of personalities including celebrities, creative industry stakeholders as well as highlife music lovers from all walks of life are expected to grace the event.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gates of AICC for GH¢100.

By George Clifford Owusu