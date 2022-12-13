MTN Rewards MoMo Agents, Merchants

Mr. Shaibu (left) presenting the awards to Samuel Okyere who won the ultimate prize

Ghana’s leading telecommunications company, MTN has commended its Mobile Money (MoMo) agents and merchants for their efforts in ensuring that MTN’s MoMo subscribers reached over 11 million.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna gave the commendation at the 2022 MTN MoMo agents and merchants awards held in Takoradi.

Momo agents and merchants in the South West region of the country were given various awards including mobile phones, laptop computers, television sets, refrigerators, and motorbikes.

The Chief Executive Officer of Big Joe Ventures in Kasoa in the Central region, Samuel Okyere emerged as the overall winner. He received a motorbike and electronic cash amount of GHc50,000.00.

Mr. Shaibu Haruna explained that in 2009, MTN set out to redefine the course of Ghana’s financial sector with the launch of MoMo.

“It has been a little over a decade now and the impact and success stories have been immeasurable”.

“This has come about because of the unwavering commitment and contributions of our cherished

stakeholders and partners”, the CEO remarked.

He was happy that with the support from about 250,000 agent points across all sixteen regions of the country, MTN”s numerous customers in the country can make transactions wherever and whenever they want to.

Mr. Haruna indicated that his outfit is making efforts to help minimize fraud issues in mobile money transactions.

The South-west Regional Senior Manager of MTN, Prince Owusu Nyarko, said the company will continue to celebrate the success and achievements of its partners in the Mobile Financial Services industry.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi