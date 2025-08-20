MTN Seals $2m Sponsorship Deal For All Four National Teams

MTN CEO Stephen Blewett (L) and Kurt Okraku

Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has reinforced its commitment to Ghana football with a $2 million sponsorship package covering all four national teams — the Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Satellites, and Black Starlets — for the next two years.

The landmark agreement, announced at a colourful ceremony at MTN House in Accra, extends the company’s existing partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Black Stars, and will run from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2027.

The event drew prominent figures including GFA President Kurt Simeon-Okraku; members of the Executive Council; Chief Director at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, Wilhemina Asamoah (representing the Minister); Black Stars legends, and football enthusiasts.

MTN CEO Stephen Blewett, recalling his personal connection to Ghanaian football dating back to the Black Stars’ 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final run in South Africa, praised the passion and unity the sport inspires in Ghana.

“Football here is not just a sport — it is part of the national heartbeat,” Mr. Blewett said, adding that “the pride, passion, and unity it creates is a testament to its unmatched power to connect and inspire people.”

He described MTN as “the biggest corporate supporter of Ghanaian football,” highlighting the brand’s ongoing sponsorship of the MTN FA Cup since 2011 and plans for a national MTN Elite U-19 side to scout future stars for the U-20 team.

Mr. Blewett also threw down a bold challenge to the Black Stars, saying “Ghana has never lifted the World Cup trophy, but that should be the spark, not the scar. At MTN, we want to see Ghana win the World Cup — that’s our dream, mission, and commitment.”

GFA President Kurt Simeon-Okraku lauded MTN’s investment, calling it a lifeline for the sport.

“MTN Ghana believes in our present and our collective future. With this deal, the biggest problem facing Ghana football has been solved,” he said, promising to ensure the resources are used effectively to achieve results.

He noted that the MTN FA Cup’s reach — encompassing second and third-tier clubs nationwide — has provided a vital platform for young, lesser-known players to compete against top-level talent and showcase their skills.

Wilhemina Asamoah also commended MTN’s wider contributions to national development, urging other corporate bodies to emulate their commitment.

“Sports has the power to impact lives, boost economic growth, and strengthen cultural and social cohesion,” she said.

The new sponsorship underscores MTN’s longstanding partnership with Ghana football and its ambition to see the nation rise to the very top of the global game.

