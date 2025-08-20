Fan Receives Stadium Ban In Semenyo Racism Probe

Antoine Semenyo

A Liverpool fan who was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during the opening match of the Premier League season has been banned from every football stadium in the UK as part of his bail conditions.

The Cherries’ Friday game against Liverpool at Anfield was briefly halted in the 29th minute after Semenyo flagged it up to the referee.

A 47-year-old man from Liverpool, who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, has been conditionally bailed, Merseyside Police said.

The conditions include a ban on attending any regulated football match in the UK and not going within one mile of a designated football stadium.

The force said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and it was working closely with Liverpool Football Club.

The 25-year-old Ghana international posted on social media that the night at Anfield would stay with him forever “because of how the entire football family stood together”.

He thanked his teammates, Liverpool players and fans and the Premier League officials “who handled it professionally”.

The game resumed four minutes after the reported abuse and Semenyo went on to score twice for Bournemouth, who lost 4-2 to Liverpool.

The Premier League issued a statement, saying it would also be conducting an investigation.

The Football Association added: “Incidents of this nature have no place in our game, and we will work closely with the match officials, the clubs and the relevant authorities to establish the facts and ensure the appropriate action is taken.”