Legon Sports Stadium Hosts Top 4 Tournament After Late Change

The Legon Sports Stadium

THE LEGON Sports Stadium has been confirmed as the host venue for the upcoming preseason Top 4 tournament featuring some of Ghana’s biggest clubs.

The competition was initially scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi but later moved to the Accra Sports Stadium after the previous was deemed unfit to host the matches.

But organisers have now settled on the Legon Sports Stadium just a day before the matches, after concerns over availability at other facilities, particularly with the Black Stars set to play their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali at the same venue next month.

The competition will bring together last season’s Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars, giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, as well as Heart of Lions.

Serving as a crucial test ahead of the new campaign, the tournament kicks off today, August 20, with Hearts of Oak taking on Heart of Lions in the opening fixture.

The final has been slated for Sunday, August 24. In addition to the domestic showdown, both Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars are expected to make full use of the Legon facility as they prepare for their CAF inter-club competitions.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Manager of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Oduro Nyarko has expressed disappointment in the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the late notice in the change of venue.

“We have been engaging the NSA from the very beginning, and they even gave us an official letter approving the Accra Sports Stadium for the Top 4 games. Out of the blue, my chairman informed me that the Director General of the NSA now says we cannot use the stadium because of the upcoming Black Stars game. Yet, the NSA was fully aware from the onset of Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Mali,” he lamented.

BY Wletsu Ransford