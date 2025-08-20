GFA Elite Academies To Debut At 2025 U15 Colts Championship

History will be made later this month when the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) two Elite U15 Academies take part in the national Elite U15 Boys Colts Championship for the first time. The competition runs from August 25 to 31, 2025, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The academies, established as part of the GFA’s long-term vision for youth football development, combine formal education with structured football training. The Kumasi-based academy operates from Prempeh College, while the Bolgatanga academy in the Upper East Region is based at Bolgatanga Senior High School.

Their participation alongside teams from Ghana’s 10 football regions is being hailed as a major milestone, offering the academies’ young talents the chance to test themselves against the best colts players nationwide.

It also reflects the GFA’s strategic commitment to creating a sustainable pipeline for future national teams.

The Volta Region, winners of the inaugural edition in 2024, and last year’s runners-up Ashanti Region, will face fresh competition with the introduction of the academies, setting the stage for a more competitive and unpredictable tournament.

This year’s edition promises not only regional bragging rights but also an important showcase of the GFA’s grassroots development model, which continues to shape Ghana’s football future.

BY Wletsu Ransford