Bawumia Meets Fante Comedy, Calls For Decorum

Bawumia and Fante Comedy

FORMER Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has finally met Ghanaian TikToker, Fante Comedy, following his release from police custody on Monday, August 18.

This comes following the TikToker’s live video that had people verbally abusing President Mahama and issuing threats to kill him and his entire family.

According to information available to BEATWAVES, Dr. Bawumia, after welcoming Fante Comedy to his campaign office in Accra, admonished him to exercise decorum when addressing national issues.

Dr. Bawumia has urged members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain calm, steadfast, and law-abiding amid what he describes as growing political intimidation.

In a message to party loyalists, Dr. Bawumia said, “I charge all Party faithful to remain calm, steadfast, and law-abiding in this period of unfortunate political persecution.”

Fante Comedy was arrested by the police on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. He was arrested alongside two others in connection with allegations of issuing death threats and publishing false news related to the August 6 helicopter crash.

The arrest was part of ongoing investigations by the Ghana Police Service following heightened public discourse and misinformation surrounding the incident.

Following Fante Comedy’s arrest, the National Youth Wing of the NPP, in a presser, expressed disappointment at his arrest and detention.

The National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, urged the Ghana Police Service to uphold their motto of ‘Service with Integrity’.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke