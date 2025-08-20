West African Jollof Battle Set For Saturday

Dr. Akosua

Six West African countries — Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, and Niger — will be battling for the controversial coveted title of the Best Jollof Country alongside a cash prize of GH¢50,000.

The contestants are Dr. Akosua, Big Mercy, Yasmin Mbodj, Jollof Assassin, Alma Nicole-Wilson, and Yasima respectively.

The Jollof competition, headlined by Onga Seasoning, will take place this Saturday, August 23, at the Ocean Terrace at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra.

The competition, which will be hosted by renowned comedians Foster Romanus and Jacinta Ocansey, is expected to witness over thousands of patrons across the various West African countries to support their favourite participants.

According to the organisers, there will be free Jollof and drinks, as well as performances from surprise artistes.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke