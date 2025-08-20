Man, 20, Stabbed In Clash At Ayinamso I

A 20-year-old man is battling for his life after he was stabbed during a violent confrontation at Ayinamso I in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The victim, identified as Dennis Kwaku Fosu, sustained a deep cut at the back of his neck after a scuffle broke out between some youth from Mpasatia Beposo and residents of Ayinamso I on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at about 10:00 a.m.

According to eyewitness accounts, the fracas was a continuation of a disagreement that had occurred the previous day when a group of young men on motorbikes from Mpasatia visited the community. Efforts to resolve the misunderstanding escalated into a heated exchange, resulting in the stabbing of two individuals.

Eyewitnesses further alleged that the young men later called for reinforcements from Serebuoso, a neighbouring community, who also joined the fight.

“Members of both groups are known to use charms that allegedly prevent cutlass or knife wound from penetrating their bodies. Unfortunately, the victim’s charm failed him, leading to the deep cut he sustained,” an eyewitness narrated.

Fosu was rushed to the Frimpong Medical Centre at Toase, where he received emergency attention. When DAILY GUIDE visited his family house, he had been discharged from the hospital but was seen with a large plaster on his neck.

Recounting the incident, the victim said he accompanied his friends to Ayinamso I without knowing they were going there to engage in a fight. Asked if he could identify the person who stabbed him, he explained that he was attacked from behind and therefore could not recognise the assailant.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicated that the prime suspect fled the scene after committing the crime when some residents attempted to apprehend him.

Police in the district have since commenced investigations into the incident. As of press time, no arrests had been made.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Kwaku Badu, has appealed to the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations to ensure that those responsible are arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law. He also called on the public to assist the police in bringing the perpetrators to book.

FROM David Afum, Atwima Mponua