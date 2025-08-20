Zuma Calls On Ga Mantse

Former President Zuma with garland around his neck and the Ga Mantse to his right and others at the palace

Former South African President, Jacob Zuma, has called on the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, at his palace in Accra.

The former President is in Ghana at the invitation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to deliver the 2025 Annual Leadership Lecture.

The lecture was held yesterday at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium, UPSA under the theme: “The geopolitics and geo-economics of De-dollarisation: BRICS currency strategy, lessons for Africa’s common currency, and beyond.”

He arrived in Accra on August 17, 2025 with a delegation of 20 persons, and is due to leave for home today.

As part of the programme of activities and in line with tradition, the Management of UPSA deemed it appropriate to lead Mr. Zuma and his delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse. The visit afforded him the opportunity to pay due respect to the Ga King, under whose traditional jurisdiction the university is located, and to seek the Ga Mantse’s blessings for the success of the visit and the lecture.