Fair Trade NGO Commends COPEC

Duncan Amoah

The Centre for Fair Trade and Transparency (CFTT) has lauded the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Mr. Duncan Amoah, for his bold and principled stand against the proposed 20% increase in public transport fares.

In a statement issued in Accra, the Centre praised Mr. Amoah and his organisation for stepping in to defend the Ghanaian commuter at a time when such a move by transport operators threatened to worsen the already difficult economic conditions faced by ordinary citizens.

According to the CFTT, Mr. Amoah’s rejection of the proposed fare increase was both justified and timely. COPEC had argued that the hike was premature and lacked a sound economic basis, pointing out that current fuel prices are still lower than they were earlier in the year, making claims of fuel cost escalation untenable. The Centre further noted COPEC’s dismissal of the road toll argument used by the Ghana Road Coordinating Council (GRCC) proponents of the fare hike, describing it as an invalid justification since the proposed tolls have not yet been enforced.

The CFTT also highlighted COPEC’s revelation that there had been inadequate consultation on the matter by GRCC, with other major transport unions reportedly not in agreement with the fare increase. Furthermore, COPEC has made it clear that it is closely monitoring developments and is prepared to take legal action should the proposed hike be implemented, a move the Centre described as “a strong show of commitment to protecting the rights of Ghanaian commuters.”

“At a time when the Ghanaian consumer was left at the mercy of transport owners, COPEC’s intervention has brought hope, fairness, and reason into the discussion,” the statement read.

The Centre commended COPEC’s emphasis on evidence-based advocacy and consumer protection, describing Mr. Amoah’s stance as both bold and necessary in ensuring that transport pricing decisions are fair, transparent, and backed by broad stakeholder consensus.

Reiterating its own mission, the CFTT promised to continue advocating for the rights of ordinary Ghanaians, supporting all initiatives that ensure fair pricing, transparent decision-making, and proper consultation before any changes that directly affect the public are implemented.

“We see Mr. Amoah’s stance not just as a protest against unfair increases, but as a reminder that policy and pricing decisions must be grounded in truth, fairness, and the protection of the vulnerable,” the statement added.

The Centre for Fair Trade & Transparency is a non-profit organisation dedicated to protecting consumer rights, promoting price transparency, and advocating for fair, ethical, and accountable market practices in Ghana.