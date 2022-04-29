MTN Supports Ramadan Celebrations

Abubakar Mohammed (right) presents a cheque to the Chief Imam.

MTN Ghana has supported this year’s Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations by donating to the office of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu.

In the early hours of Friday, officials of the network visited the Fadama residence of the renowned Islamic cleric where they wished him and the Muslim community well as the month-long Ramadan period of fasting and prayers draws to a close ushering in the Eid festivities.



The items donated include 15 bags of rice, 10 cartons of vegetable oil, 40 packs of mineral water, 15 packs of soft drinks, 10 trays of tin milk, and 4 boxes of milo.

Others are 5 bags of sugar, two boxes of tea bags, one big ram, a cash sum of GHc10,000, and Ghc1,000 worth of airtime.



Presenting the items to the National Chief Imam, MTN General Manager for Regional Sales, Abubakar Mohammed noted that given the harsh impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on lives and livelihoods it affected the ability of persons to provide for some basic needs of their families, many people would depend on the office of the National Chief Imam, especially during the month of Ramadan and the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

“It is given that MTN Ghana as a partner of [the office of the] National Chief Imam, is here to support just as we have done in the past 14 years”.

He indicated that similar donations were being done to regional Chief Imams in the Ashanti, Western and Northern regions.

As part of efforts to revamp this year’s Salahfest, Mr. Mohammed revealed that the network would extend its support to the celebrations in Nima and Accra Newtown by setting up stands at vantage points to provide customers with an enhanced customer experience.

There will also be a team that will register customers’ SIM cards with their Ghana cards.

“Our donation today goes to affirm our appreciation for your support, patronage, and loyalty to MTN. We thank you once again for your continued support of our activities and for the warm reception we have enjoyed over the years”, he concluded.

On his part, the National Chief Imam expressed his gratitude to the network for their continued support and collaboration over the years and prayed fervently for them.

“Thank you and may Allah continue to guide and bless you in all your endeavours”, he prayed for them.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio