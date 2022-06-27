MTN Trains Young Entrepreneurs In ICT Skills

Kennedy Ofosuhene

Over one hundred young entrepreneurs, some of them, university graduates, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, have received training in Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills to help them grow their respective businesses.

The training was organized by MTN as part of activities to mark this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care Challenge in the country.

MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ellov Care is a staff volunteering programme to undertake activities that would empower the youth to make positive impacts on society.

This year’s programme is on the theme, “Empowering Communities to Drive Economic Recovery & Job Creation “.

The MTN Corporate Services Advisor for Southern Ghana, Kennedy Ofosuhene said in an interview that most of the youth lost their jobs and young entrepreneurs recorded low profit as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic.

To this end, he said MTN decided to partner with “Duapa Werkspace” a skills development and entrepreneurship hub and

experts in Information Technology, based in Takoradi, to train the young entrepreneurs on the usage of some digital tools to help grow their businesses.

“We believe that when these young entrepreneurs are able to bounce back or grow their businesses, they will also employ others and contribute their quota to the country’s economic development”, he stressed.

Mr Erasmus Mensah Kodua of Duapa Werkspace said the youth were trained on how to use certain Mobile Apps to keep business records, issue receipts or invoices and even advertise their products.

He said the continuous usage of the manual system in keeping records and understating certain business initiatives is tedious and time wasting.

“Hence, the need to use Mobile Apps like ‘Oze’ to keep business records and undertake other business activities”, he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi