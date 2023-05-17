Multichoice Committed To Projecting Ghanaian Content

Multichoice stakeholders in a group photograph with government officials at the 30th anniversary celebration in Accra.

Managing Director of Multichoice Ghana, Alex Okyere has reiterated Multichoice’s commitment to providing authentic Ghanaian content.

This aims to inspire, educate and entertain to meet its target demography’s demands.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary celebration of Multichoice in Accra last Monday, Mr. Okyere noted that Multichoice Ghana, the leading satellite communication provider has proven beyond reasonable doubt of being the most trusted communication brand in the country serving its customers with nothing short of local Ghanaian entertainment content that suits the current demand.

“Telling the Ghanaian story from the African perspective provides entertainment, information, and teaches significant lessons about everyday life. This has revived the entertainment industry which has seen many people gain employment in the sector.

Further, Mr. Okyere encouraged Ghanaians to patronize multichoice brands as it provides them with content-based stories.

He added, “To assist us in providing the best Ghanaian content, we call on Ghanaians to purchase our brands in order to advance our industry.”

Chairman of Multichoice Ghana, Richard Darko said the Multichoice brand has revolutionized the television industry. This is a result of the support and commitment of its supporting partners and the board of directors.

“We are proud to be part of Ghana’s media space growth as we strive to provide our customers with diverse content that caters to all ages, interests, and cultures,” he said.

He added that the brand designed a multi-approach strategy that combined local content acquisition, local production, and development of local content in Ghana. This gave birth to several local channels including ROK Ghana and the other two Akwaaba Magic genres among others to showcase Ghana’s diverse and rich culture to the world.

Mr. Darko further indicated that at the height of the pandemic, they partnered with the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation. This was to support the Ghana learning channel distribution on DSTV and GOTV to allow learners to have access to education-approved content.

“We also provided PPEs worth thousands of dollars to the Okonfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and Ga East Municipal Hospital at the height of the pandemic “.

Government Support

The Deputy Minister for Information Fatimatu Abubakar congratulated Multichoice Ghana’s board and managers for their years of service.

This was in providing the Ghanaian populace with undiluted information and Ghanaian content aimed at protecting the authentic culture and heritage of its people.

She said since the introduction of the 1992 constitution, the Ghanaian media landscape has enjoyed media freedom and has witnessed the birth of new media channels providing information to its people, “but the specific role of multichoice Ghana is invaluable as it has provided the platform to share the Ghanaian story with the rest of African countries and the continent as a whole”.

Madam Fatimatu further revealed that the satellite communication provider employs the majority of youth who would otherwise be unemployed without their intervention.

“The Akwaaba Magic on DSTV is a clear example of the brand’s commitment to supporting the Ghanaian film industry to keep it alive. It has brought innovation to channel choices and programs.

According to her, the government is committed to supporting the brand and its stakeholders within the information sector by developing appropriate policies to increase their operations in the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke