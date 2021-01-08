Multichoice To Introduce New Lifestyle Channel ‘Honey’

Cecil Sunkwa Mills

Multichoice will from February 2021 launch a new life style television channel dedicated to African storytelling.

‘Honey’ is a bold, unscripted lifestyle TV channel for curious and connected Africans. The channel is about celebrating and exploring African lives and loves, and the content is focused on lifestyle, fashion, food, weddings, dating, as well as reality.

MultiChoice Ghana Managing Director, Cecil Sunkwa Mills, says the move follows consistent, upward lifestyle-viewership trends on the continent.

“DStv is thrilled to launch Honey. The channel is part of our commitment to keep bringing fresh, authentic and local content to our African subscribers. For many years, we’ve seen lifestyle is a popular genre on the continent; and now our subscribers will see their own talent, food, celebrations, and their families as the well-deserved hero,” he said.

The channel will be broadcast in all key African regions including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, DRC, Cameroon and South Africa. Keeping with the continent’s effervescent energy and vibrancy, the channel will be a tapestry of African producers with exciting storylines and cross-continental casting, making Honey, a go-to channel for authentic African storytelling.

Head of Content at MultiChoice, Aletta Alberts says: “Africa’s dynamism and way of life is the perfect ingredient for this exciting channel. Honey is going to add a sweet and sticky flavour to our subscriber offering. Lifestyle content is the ideal vehicle to reflect the continent’s diversity and sameness. Everyone curious about food, style, and weddings is in for a treat.”

The MultiChoice channel is packaged by Media24’s television unit which is also responsible for Afrikaans lifestyle channel, VIA.

Izelle Venter, Honey’s Channel Head says: “Media24 is delighted to collaborate with MultiChoice on this new adventure. The goal is to combine both companies’ best qualities, experiences, and knowledge to serve DStv subscribers with a new channel that is familiar, unique and entertaining.”

The key ingredient to Honey is the channel’s focus on authentic African storytelling. In a ground-breaking content creation model, the channel has partnered with producers from all corners of the continent to create hundreds of fresh hours of exciting African shows, ensuring that Honey is indeed the place where all Africans feel at home.