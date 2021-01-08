Bagbin Won’t Frustrate Govt

Akwasi Addai, aka ‘Odike’

THE ELECTION of Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of Parliament has been described as a good omen as it will accelerate national growth and help deepen democratic rule.

Outspoken politician, Akwasi Addai, aka ‘Odike’, making the description, said Alban Bagbin was an experienced politician and a patriotic citizen so he would contribute to quicken national growth.

He said even though Alban Bagbin was a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he (Odike) doubts if the Speaker of Parliament, would work to frustrate the sitting government.

“I have strong doubts that Alban Bagbin, an accomplished and experienced politician, would use his position as the Speaker of Parliament to indulge in acts that would draw Ghana backwards.

“Take it from me, this noble man would not be clouded by politics to indulge in weird actions that would frustrate the government, especially President Nana Akufo-Addo, from succeeding,” he noted.

Odike, speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, however, admonished the government to uphold proper negotiations skills so that they could work peacefully with opposition parties.

“The government, notably President Akufo-Addo, should be the first to show signs that he is ready to reconcile the country and work peacefully with the opposition and everything will be fine,” he said.

Odike, who is the leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), which is based in Kumasi, said the election of a person from the opposition party as the Speaker of Parliament was positive for the state.

“I have for a long time been yearning for such a day that the Speaker of Parliament will be selected from the opposition party, and thanks to God, the day has finally arrived,” the UPP leader said with joy.

He said the election of Alban Bagbin as Speaker would promote checks and balances between government and the legislature, thereby preventing corruption, nepotism and other bad deeds in government.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi