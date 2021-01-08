I Didn’t Vote For NDC’s Bagbin -Fomena MP

Andrews Asiamah Amoako

FOMENA MEMBER of Parliament (MP), Andrews Asiamah Amoako, has flatly denied voting for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) nominee for Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Against all odds, the NDC’s nominee for the Speaker of Parliament position, Alban Bagbin, won the revered position, after he defeated Mike Oquaye, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) nominee for the position.

Interestingly, Asiamah Amoako was also elected as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament on the floor of Parliament after he was nominated for the revered position by NDC MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka.

The decision of the NDC to nominate the Fomena lawmaker for the revered position fuelled suspicion that perhaps Asiamah Amoako may have voted for Alban Bagbin, hence the NDC’s kind gesture to him.

Just after the result of the of the polls was announced, people started to point accusing fingers at Asiamah Amoako, who won the Fomena seat as independent candidate, for voting for Alban Bagbin.

Seth Oduro, Special Aide of Asiamah Amoako, in response on Akoma FM, said there was no iota of truth in reports that his boss voted for Alban Bagbin at the expense of Mike Oquaye, the NPP’s preferred choice.

According to him, the process of the election of the Speaker of Parliament was done through secret voting, therefore, it was wrong for anybody to determine the direction of voting for his boss.

Seth Oduro said even though Asiamah Amoako won his seat as independent candidate, he had openly aligned himself with the NPP in Parliament, so it was not possible for him to vote for the NDC’s nominee.

“Asiamah Amoako sat on the side of the NPP in Parliament just as he has openly promised and that action alone speaks volumes about his love and affection for the ruling political party,” he pointed out.

Seth Oduro also added that Asiamah Amoako, whom he had known for many years “is a man of principle, and he would never turn his back or betray the NPP in Parliament at that crucial time, so the rumours should stop.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi