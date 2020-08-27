Muntari, Gyan For Kotoko?

Sulley Muntari

Ghana greats Sulley Muntari and Asamoah Gyan are set to join Asante Kotoko, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

The duo, both ex-players of Italian outfit Udinese, have declared their strong affection for the Porcupine Warriors as destinations to lower the curtains on their respective illustrious careers.

But what is stalling the agreement between the parties is their failure to reach a consensus regarding their purses.

Indications are that the two former Sunderland men demands are far above what the club is ready to pay.

The two stars, who are in the twilight of their careers, are currently free agents but still have some football in them, and have the huge potential to draw attention to the domestic league.

To former Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, should Kotoko succeed in securing their signatures, it will revive the local top flight league.

“Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari returning to the local league will serve as a major boost as it has economic and commercial benefits,” he told Skyy Power FM.

He added, “Ghana FA can also leverage on the two brands and use it to add value to the league and secure sponsorships et al.”

Gyan and Muntari were key members of the Black Stars in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum