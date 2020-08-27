Kotoko Protocol Officer Buries Wife Saturday

Kwadwo Asante

The burial and final funeral rites of Mrs. Esther Asante, the late wife of Kwadwo Asante, the Asante Kotoko chief protocol officer for the National Circles Council, comes off this Saturday at Methodist Park, Nyankyerenease, in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased (Ohemaa Esther/Maame Demua), 49, will lie in state at the Methodist Park, Nyakyerenease, which will be followed by a thanksgiving service at the Pentecost Central Assembly, also at Nyankyerenease.

The widower, a seasoned broadcast journalist at ATV, has described the wife’s loss as a big blow, and has promised that all Covid-19 protocols will be observed.

She left behind five children—two girls and three boys.