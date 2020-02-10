Murder Suspect Arrested After 2 Years On Wanted List

BUSTED! Pius Ayomah Anundiabil

A 21 year old wanted suspect, Pius Ayomah Anundiabil, a native of Fumbisi in the Builsa South District, is in Police grips in the Upper East Region for his alleged involvement in some rape, robbery and murder cases.

The suspect has been on the Police wanted list and has been running around for two years, but was apprehended over the weekend at his hometown, Fumbisi, where he is believed to have gone to continue hiding from the Police and probably cool off.

Aside other crimes the suspect is believed to have committed in the Fumbisi and Sandema areas in the Upper East Region, Pius Ayomah Anundiabil is reported to have been involved in some rape and robbery cases in Accra and a murder case in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

A statement issued by the Upper East Regional P.R.O of the Ghana Police Service, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, said the suspect will be sent to Accra on Monday for further investigations into the cases for which reason he had been on the Police wanted list.

The suspect was arrested based on a timely information from the public, and as a result the Upper East Regional Police command has urged the public to continue volunteering information about persons they suspect and know as criminals and hiding in their communities.

The statement also urged residents of the Upper East Region, especially those living at Ghana’s borders to be very vigilant and report any suspicious character in their communities to the law enforcing agencies for an appropriate action to be taken to protect lives and properties and also maintain the peace the country is enjoying.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga