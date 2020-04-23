Music Has Been Part Of My Life -Kwamiena



Kwamiena

THE Ghanaian music industry has for a while now seen the entry of new artistes with much to offer, and one of such new artistes is Emmanuel Yawson, who is set to unveil his maiden album soon.

His music is basically a combination of the afro-fusion rhythms mixed with other creative danceable highlife and afro jazz tunes.

Emmanuel Yawson, who is known in the music scene as Kwamena, has a number of singles to his credit which include “My Time” and “Midnight Cry”.

The singer recently released his first Extended Play (EP) titled “AMONUA” featuring Ananse Band.

As an afro-fusion soul artiste, Kwamena happens to be one of the few young dedicated afro beat/afro fusion artistes in the country who is working tirelessly to put Ghanaian music on the world map.

Born and raised in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, Kwamena, who started singing at the age of six, revealed that he made his entry into the music industry in 2011 when he won season five of ‘MTN Stars of the Future’, a music reality show organized by Charter House.

Since his entry into the music industry, he has won the hearts of music lovers in Ghana.

“Music is my passion. I am doing music because I love to. Music has been part of my life. My objective is to reach the top and make it to the international music market,” he told BEATWAVES.

He continued, “I want to make sure I break boundaries. I have groomed myself very well to meet the challenges ahead of me.”

He has graced major local and international platforms such as MTN FA Cup Finals 2015, Music Imbizo 2019 in Durban, South Africa, Felabration 2019 in Lagos-Nigeria and Stanbic Jazz Festival.

He has also collaborated and performed alongside international acts such as Femi Kuti, Shasha Marley, Ssue, Bibie Brew and Richard Bona.

His mixed bag of musical expression lends credence to the fact that he is inspired by artistes such as OSIBISA, Fela Kuti, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Prince, Salif Keita, Fantasia Barrino, Sam Cook, James Brown, Adele, Kirk Franklin, Whitney Houston, Richard Bona and Angelique Kidjo.

Although he studied business administration at the Central University, Kwamena is a music mentor and coach in a number of music schools.

By George Clifford Owusu