Music Has More Power Than Words – Presby Moderator

Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the General Assembly, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, said singing is a form of prayer and has greater power than words, hence music is an integral part of the church.

He said this at the 63rd Annual Delegates Conference, Presbyterian Choirs’ Union at Akropong, quoting Acts 1:8, the Moderator said the Church of Christ must be spiritually, morally, socially and environmentally witnesses of God.

Rev. Mante said a church which does not spend about 70 per cent on spiritual growth was a dead church, saying, “The new churches are aggressively in search of membership, so as Presbyterians we must change our mentality as Pastors, Catechist and members towards soul winning.”

He noted that, “music is a wing of revival in our worship to God and I challenge all songwriters and music directors to write songs that will pierce through the soul.”

Rev. Prof. Mante said being a moral witness of the church required one to live a God-driven life and desist from the things of corruption. Also, ministering and living in sin does not create good effect on the lives of others.

The Moderator encouraged all churches to have a holistic ministry that will cause transformation in the lives of others.

“Singing in the Church of God is a spiritual affair; therefore, I want to see a choir that prays and reads the word of God,” he added.

He reminded members that COVID-19 was real and still in existence, hence the ban on robbing by the Presbyterian Choir groups were still in force.

The Moderator urged the Presbyterian Choir Unions to continue to observe the safety protocols and mask up as they continued the good work of God.

Nana Otoobour Gyan Kwasi II, Aburihene and Adontehene of Akuapem Traditional Area, said chiefs and queen mothers also sing to glorify God, hence music was inevitable; revealing that in the olden days, music was used to comfort kings and queens when they were in distress or any form of mood.

He admonished singers to live an exemplary life by doing what was right and be in good relationship with others, saying, “As choristers, do your best to live a Christ-like life. You should not indulge yourself in stealing and being in bad terms with others.”

The Aburihene also pledged to support the work of God and donated an undisclosed amount of money to the Union.

Mr. Timothy K. Akyea-Obeng, National President of the Presbyterian Choir Unions, said the theme: “Let Christ be formed in you, equipping the saints for ministry: singing a complete ministry for the saints,” seeks to challenge the choir to use their God-given gifts to serve, strengthen and encourage mankind to glorify God.