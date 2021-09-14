KobbySalm Bags 10 Nominations At 2021 Urban Gospel Music Awards

KobbySalm

Urban Gospel artiste, KobbySalm, has bagged 10 nominations at the 2021 Urban Gospel Music Awards.

This was announced during the release for the 3rd edition of the awards ceremony on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

He earned these covetable slots with his hit songs like ‘Jejeli’, ‘Obiara Nse Wo’ and ‘Gye Yen So’, including his debut album ‘In The Midst Of Comfort’, which has all these singles.

KobbySalm also bagged nominations for the Event Act of the Year, Rap Artiste of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.

The other categories included the Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Afro Pop Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Record of the Year, including the prestigious category, the Overall Artiste of the Year.

From the latter part of 2020 through to 2021, the artiste says God has been faithful to him.

From his album concert to the release of his hit single ‘Aseda’ to his nominations at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), 3Music Awards and National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA).

Following his exploits and work output over the years, KobbySalm has been touted as one of the hottest musicians when it comes to the new phase of gospel music.