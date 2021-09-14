Taxi Driver Remanded Over Ritual Murders Claim

The taxi driver who bragged on radio that he has killed human beings for rituals has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The 35-year-old driver, Felix Ansah, said on Onua FM, a private radio station in Accra on September 2 that he had been killing people, including a pregnant woman, for rituals.

The police on Sunday issued a statement signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service saying “the Police have commenced investigations into claims made by one Felix Ansah, a 35-year-old taxi driver, in an interview he granted on Onua TV, September 2, 2021, where he alleged that he had killed several persons for ritual purposes.”

The statement said “following his admission of the alleged commission of such acts, he was arrested to assist in Police investigations. He will be put before court on Monday, September 13, 2021, to be placed on remand for thorough investigations into the allegations to continue.”

When he was brought to court yesterday, Ansah was remanded into police custody by the court presided over by Her Honour Rosemond Baah Tosu after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news.

Theophilus Donkor, counsel for the accused, after his client’s plea was taken prayed the court to grant the accused person bail pending the investigation and possible trial.

He told the court that his client was speaking in the “spiritual realm”, adding that “If anything at all, it is Onua TV that made the publication and not the accused person.”

The application was opposed by Chief Inspector Godfred Asiedu Bampoe, who held brief for ASP Sylvester Asare.

He urged the court to remand the accused person to enable the police complete its investigation.

The judge then refused the application of defense counsel and remanded the accused person into police custody to reappear on September 16, 2021.

Brief Facts

The brief facts of the case as presented by Chief Inspector Bampoe, indicated that sometime in September this year, the attention of the police was drawn to a statement made or published on the ‘Maakye’ show on Onua Television by the accused to the effect that he buried a pregnant woman alive at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

He said upon the receipt of the information, the police launched investigation into the matter which led to the arrest of the accused.

He indicated that preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the accused is a taxi driver and resides at Weija in Accra.

The prosecutor said it was also established during investigation that on September 2, 2021 on Onua TV’s morning show dubbed ‘Maakye’ with Captain Smart as host, the accused in a response to a question from the host stated that he (accused) had killed several persons in the past.

“Additionally, the accused person also stated that he buried a pregnant woman alive at Ashaiman to perform sacrifice for Alfred Agbesi, the former NDC MP for Ashaiman,” Chief Inspector Bampoe told the court.

He added that the police are yet to extend their investigation to locate the scene of the alleged burial site as well as those of the supposed victims of the ritual mentioned by the accused person.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak