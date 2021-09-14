Dep. Minister Tours TVET Exams Centers

The Minister and the Commissioner at one of the exam centers

The Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo and the Commissioner for TVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, last week toured some selected TVET institutions which are serving as centres for the ongoing 2021 May/June Certificate II Core Examination.

The tour was aimed at ascertaining how the examination was being conducted and also wish the candidates well.

Some of the centres visited included the Accra Technical Training Centre at Kokomlemle in Accra, Dabokpa Technical Institute, Tamale Technical Institute, Walewale Technical Institute, St. Bernadette, Navrongo Technical Institute and Bolgatanga Technical Institute.

Mrs. Twum Ampofo told the media during the tour that “this assessment has been designed to ensure that students’ transition to the world of work or pursuit of higher academic laurels is seamless.”

She added that the “government has taken the necessary steps to ensure that their certification is recognized by both industry and institutions of higher learning.”

Dr. Kyei Asamoah, on his part, was satisfied with the conduct of the exams so far and assured public that the commission has taken enough precautionary steps to ensure that the sanctity and integrity of the examinations are upheld.

He urged the candidates to work hard and ensure that they pass the subjects so that the huge investment being made by the government and other stakeholders for their education would not be in vain.

Students in TVET institutions nationwide began writing their May/June Certificate II Core Exams from 6th September 2021 are expected to complete them this week.

The May/June Certificate II Core Exams is administered to all eligible TVET learners across the country by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

The examinable subjects are Mathematics, Integrated Science, English Language, Social Studies and Entrepreneurship.

This examination will enable the learners to either progress to Technical Universities (including other Tertiary Institutions/Universities) or transition to the world of work.