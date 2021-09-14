Agyin-Asare Hails ‘Let Accra Work’ Campaign

The Bishop, the regional minister and the entourage of the latter after the programme last Sunday

Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare, founder of the Perez Chapel International, in Accra, last Sunday prayed and rendered charitable words for the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, when the latter took the ‘Let Accra Work’ campaign to his church.

He praised the minister whom he said he was meeting for the first time, but whose good work in the nation’s capital he acknowledged as others are doing.

He, however, told the minister that when the need for him to criticise arises, he would do so.

As long as Henry Quartey remained the Greater Accra Regional Minister, he said he was hopeful that the nation’s capital will witness progress.

“Any nation which does not enforce her laws is not good,” he said, adding that the minister should not be partisan about his project letting Accra work.

“I am praising you today because you are doing the right thing. But if you do wrong I will say it,” he said.

Ghana does not need a coup to let her work, he said, and continuing “we do not need coup because our leaders listen to us. When we complained about many ministers the President cut it and when we complained about salaries for first and second ladies they dropped it.”

He asked the President to let all workers get 4% or 50% pay rise and avoid selectiveness.

Continuing, he said that if politicians are able to build houses and buy cars, people will think that they are in politics to make money. Ghanaians, according to him, should not be made to feel that the resources of the nation are being wasted.

Accra can be made the cleanest city if we are all committed to that goal, he said, adding “let us pray for the regional minister.”

When he took his turn to speak, the Greater Accra Regional Minister appealed to the Bishop and the congregants to support him to make Accra work because as he put it “I cannot do it alone and therefore need your support. I am not a blow man who can do it all by myself without your support.”

Ghanaians, when they are committed can make Accra, the nation’s capital, as neat and beautiful as Dubai, a city where some Ghanaians go to holiday because of the beauty of the place.

The regional minister subtly told his host that the President has ordered the reduction of the allowances of political appointees. He also said that President Akufo-Addo has already warned his appointees that he has no room for those who are in politics to amass wealth.

“I am here to announce and seek your support for the ‘Let Accra Work’ project.

He said that arrangements are on to gazette the relevant bylaws to ensure that breaches which make the city untidy are sanctioned appropriately.

By A.R. Gomda