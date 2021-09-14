Bernard Amankwah Gears Up For ‘Celebration Of His Grace’ Concert

Bernard Amankwah

The much-anticipated gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Celebration Of His Grace’ concert, an initiative put together by His Presence Ministry, will take place this Sunday, September 19 at the National Theatre.

One of Ghana’s amazing gospel artistes, Bernard Amankwah, who educates Christians and gospel music lovers about the teachings of Christ through his songs, is billed to headline the event.

It is expected to attract Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life, who will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs by all the artistes billed for the show.

This year’s event is expected to bring Ghanaians together to enjoy a free gospel music concert with renowned gospel artistes.

Bernard Amankwah, according to the organisers, will share the stage with distinguished gospel stars such as Irene Logan, Lizzy Ntiamoah, Rev. Yawson, Cwesi Oteng, and Carl Clottey among others.

Two surprise guest artistes and a choir group from one of the reputable churches in the metropolis have been invited to perform at the event.

They however, promised gospel music fans who will attend the event that they should expect nothing but great performances from him as well as all the gospel icons billed to perform at the event.

They are confident that this year’s concert will truly be a life-changing experience.

The organisers mentioned that the event is aimed at creating an avenue for music fans to meet and interact with their favourite music icons and ministers of God, adding that this year’s edition is going to be more fun and enjoyable, urging gospel music lovers to be part of the excitement.

Celebration of His Grace concert has been receiving great reviews as a growing audience and patrons attest to its popularity in providing sound Christian worship.

By George Clifford Owusu