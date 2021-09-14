Binatone Lauds Samuel Takyi

Binatone boss flanked by Takyi (R) and GBF boss

Managing Director of Binatone Ghana, Venu Babu, has lauded Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s sole medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He hailed Takyi for making Ghana and himself proud at the Summer Games saying, “We at Binatone are proud of you because you made our country and yourself proud in Tokyo, Japan.

“Many countries participated but not all of them went home with medals. Ghana is among the countries that went home with a medal. Ghana achieved this because of Takyi’s dedication, hard work and sacrifice.”

He added, “Binatone is well known worldwide for over 60 years for excellence in quality home appliances and has been in Ghana for over 25 years. Excellence is also Takyi’s present achievement in boxing and we are sure Takyi has made Ghana Boxing Association also very proud. The training they gave him has borne fruits.”

Takyi, in his response, expressed thanks to the company for its noble and laudable gesture.

Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President George Lamptey and Coach Asare Ofori, coach of the Black Bombers in separate words entreated management of Binatone to support their efforts as they are training young people as young as seven years.

They expressed the hope that the meeting will propel the company to give assistance to boxing in future that will lead to cooperation between the Ghana Boxing Association and Binatone since the Commonwealth Games and other competitions are around the corner.

They added that Binatone is one of the first companies to recognise Takyi’s incredible accomplishment by inviting them to their premises.

Takyi was also Africa’s only boxing medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Ghana’s Olympic medalist since 1992.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum