Musician, Event Planners In Court For Defrauding With Stonebwoy’s Name

A musician, Ebenezer Chaka aka Tsaqa, and two event planners, Daniel Frimpong, and Richmond Eshun, have been hauled before a Dansoman Circuit Court for failing to produce dancehall artiste Stonebwoy to perform at an event.

Court documents indicate that the accused had successfully taken a total of GH¢70,000 from Kofi Amankwaa, a businessman.

The documents state that during November 2024, the complainant planned to organise an event at Amist Classic Hotel which he owns, and approached a witness in the case to arrange for Stonebwoy to perform at the event.

Tsaqa allegedly introduced his co-accused to the complainant as an event planners.

The accused persons charged GH¢70,000 for the programme and the complainant gave them GH¢50,000.00 as part payment.

“Later, the accused persons went and demanded the remaining balance of GH¢20,000.00 which was given to them.”

The prosecution’s facts stated that on the agreed date for the event, the accused persons failed to produce Stonebwoy to perform.

On December 14, 2024, a report was made to the Police which led to the arrest of the accused persons.

The three have pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to defraud by false pretences and a substantive charge of defrauding by false pretence.

Her Honour Halima El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit admitted each accused person to bail in the sum of GH¢80,000.00 with Three (3) Sureties, all of whom must be Public Servants living within the jurisdiction of the Court.

The sureties must also be earning no less than GH¢5,000.00.

The three are to deposit their Ghana Card at the Registry of the Court and report at the Police Station once every 2 weeks until otherwise stated.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak