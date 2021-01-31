MUSIGA Holds ‘My Hero Reggae Concert’ tonight to Honor Rawlings

The Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has organized a music concert dubbed “My Hero Reggae Concert” to honor Former President Jerry John Rawlings today Saturday, 30, 2021.

The event will be held at the forecourt of the Art Center in Accra at exactly 6:00 P.M for a fee of GH₵10.

According to the organizes, the concert is to pay homage to former President Rawlings for his contribution to the Ghana Entertainment Industry.

Legendary artistes billed to perform include King Benjah, Ras Levi, Chizzy Walker, Jah Wisdom, Bobo Ranking, and a host of other gospel musicians.

Chairman of MUSIGA, Ras Caleb said J.J Rawlings linked the country to the Diaspora, initiated the Emancipation Day, Panafest among other events to propel the creative art industry.

“J.J has done so much for the Creative Arts Industry, talk of National Theatre, Conference Centre and also he established the copyright law to help the Musicians, adding, he is a man wealthy to be celebrated”, he said.

Mr. Caleb has called on Ghanaians to patronize ‘My Hero Reggae Concert’ as it would be full of fun and enjoyment.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke