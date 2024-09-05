MUSIGA To Hold Capacity Building Workshop

Bessa Simons

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is set to hold a National Capacity Building Workshop from today, September 5 to 8, 2024, at the Erata Hotel in Accra.

The workshop will bring together members of the national executive council of the union to focus on enhancing the capabilities of MUSIGA.

Under the theme “Developing African Musician Unions,” the workshop will be facilitated by two distinguished experts in organising musician unions, Thomas Dayan and Jonas Franzen. Mr. Dayan is a deputy general secretary of the International Federation of Musicians (FIM), while Mr. Franzen is a member of the Swedish Musicians Federation.

The facilitators will guide participants through a series of interactive sessions, discussions, and strategic planning activities aimed at strengthening the operations and impact of musician unions on the continent.

Key topics on the agenda include mainstreaming gender within the unions and improving union finances, which are crucial areas for the growth and sustainability of musician organisations.

The workshop will provide a platform for participants to share insights, learn best practices, and explore new strategies for addressing the challenges facing African musician unions today.

Speaking about the workshop, MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons stated, “This capacity building initiative is a significant step towards empowering our union leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to drive positive change in the music industry. We are committed to fostering a more inclusive and financially robust environment for musicians in Ghana and beyond.”

The MUSIGA National Capacity Building Workshop is part of the union’s ongoing efforts to enhance the professional development of its members and promote the interests of musicians in Ghana and Africa at large.