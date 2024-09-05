RAIN Foundations Honours 20 Heroes

From L-R: Jimmie Gardner, Johnny Ford and Author Ralph Antwi

RAIN Foundations, organisers of the Predecessors Awards Worldwide, last Saturday, August 31, 2024, honoured some selected personalities from various sectors of the economy in the United States of America (USA).

At the ceremony, twelve women and eight men from the religious, athletics, medical, educational, and creative arts sectors were honoured.

The Predecessors Awards Worldwide of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN) was instituted to honour heroes in society and immortalising their legacies through books and projects.

Speaking at the ceremony, Founder of the World Conference of Mayors, Johnny Ford, commended Author Ralph Antwi, founding president of RAIN Foundations and his team for their great vision and efforts to honour heroes around the world.

On his part, President of the World Conference of Mayors, Jimmie Gardner, also commended the team, and encouraged the guests present to visit Ghana, as it is one of the best tourism destinations in Africa.

The Europe edition of the awards ceremony will take place in Paris on November 11, 2024. On the same day will be the International Youth Shakers Conclave, a historic event in honour of the Predecessors Awards Worldwide’s Succession projects.

Author Ralph announced that there would be the maiden edition of the Global Youth Shakers Awards on the same day. Forty (40) individuals and organisations that have made, and continue to make commendable impact in the world of youth will be honoured.

Nominations are open till September 10.