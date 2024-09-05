YEA Board Rejects Impropriety Claims

Kofi Agyepong

The Board of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has refuted claims of impropriety in its dealings with Zoomlion Company Limited as made by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

Azure Awuni’s claims were contained in a social media post dated August 22, 2024, suggesting wrongdoing in the long-standing sanitation contract between YEA and Zoomlion dating 18 years ago.

The Board, in a statement, noted that Azure Awuni has conducted multiple investigations into the YEA-Zoomlion relationship over the years.

His recent allegation appeared in his latest book.

Upon taking office in 2021, the current Board and Management undertook a comprehensive review of all YEA modules, including the Youth in Sanitation Module, the statement explained.

The Board added that following the review, a consensus was reached to restructure the partnership with Zoomlion to enhance earnings for beneficiaries and eventually transition the sanitation module to be managed independently by YEA. The decision was driven by a commitment to ensure value for money and prioritise beneficiary interests.

The Board criticised Azure Awuni’s claims, stating that referencing a single discussion from October 2022 does not provide a complete picture. They emphasised that concluding that board members supported a “corrupt contract” was premature and could have been avoided with more thorough investigation.

Furthermore, the Board clarified that it has never discussed or approved any transaction amounting to GH¢3 billion, nor does any historical review of contracts with Zoomlion support such a figure.

They expressed disappointment that a journalist of Azure Awuni’s reputation did not conduct more extensive research on the matter.

The Board also highlighted its directive to Management since 2022 to explore options for internalising the sanitation module.

They acknowledged the importance of considering the impact on the 45,000 workers involved before making any changes to the existing agreement.

The statement further disclosed that the key changes implemented by the Board include: Direct payment to beneficiaries by YEA, with an increase in allowances—marking a significant departure from previous practices where Zoomlion handled payments.

Additionally, the responsibility for transporting refuse collected at district levels to landfills will now rest with the service provider, the statement went on.

“As a Board, we are constantly aware that our role is only an opportunity to be of service to our dear country. We have therefore been circumspect in our decision making at all times.

“It is our expectation that Mr Awuni will admit the shortfalls in his claims about YEA and take reasonable steps to correct the wrong narrative his book and posts have put in the public domain,” part of the statement read.

By Fiifi Yorke