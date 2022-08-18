MUSIGA To Hold Digital Music Seminar For Stakeholders

Bessa Simons

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in partnership with the Music In Africa Foundation, will host a seminar on “Leveraging Digital Tools for Career Enhancement” to encourage Ghanaian music stakeholders to take advantage of the digital platforms to promote their various musical works.

The programme is part of the Music In Africa Live (MIAL) project which is supported by the German Federal Foreign Office, Siemens Stiftung and Goethe-Institut.

The seminar will take place on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Virtual Hub Gh located at East Legon (MTN office) in Accra from 10am, and in Kumasi on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The seminar will provide a platform for players in the music industry to study, understand and access opportunities in the emerging markets around the world.

It is expected to be attended by stakeholders in the music industry. It will enlighten music stakeholders about the modern trends in the digital marketing space.

According to the acting MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, “The programme forms part of the capacity building programmes planned by the national leadership of the Musicians Union of Ghana to improve the capacities of members in particular and musicians, in general, to remain competitive in the ever-changing music industry.”

He added, “The seminar will also serve as a training of trainers workshop since we cannot possibly reach all musicians nationwide directly so that those who participate in the programme can go back to their home regions and share the knowledge.”

Topics to be discussed at the seminar include, “Building and Managing Your Brand” by Prof Emmanuel Osei Akyeampong, “The New Music Business” to be presented by Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, an industry veteran and Director of Special Projects and Communications of MUSIGA, and “Making Money in the Digital Space” to be presented by Kwabena ‘Spikey’ Ofei Kwadey Nkrumah.