MUSIGA To Hold Health Screening, Music Seminar

Abena Ruthy

As part of activities put in place to celebrate this year’s edition of the annual Ghana Music Month, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) will host a free health screening exercise and music business seminar for its members on March 13.

According to MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, the two events will be held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC) and both events are anticipated to draw hundreds of musicians.

Participants of the health screening exercise will receive general consultations, blood pressure checks, dental and eye examinations, and malaria tests from the free health screening team.

Additionally, free medical counseling will also be provided to participants at the health screening exercise.

In addition to the free health screening, MUSIGA will host a music seminar same day to encourage its members to use online platforms to promote their varied musical compositions.

Participants will have a platform to understand and seize opportunities in global emerging markets.

The seminar aligns with MUSIGA’s mission to help Ghanaian musicians learn the fundamentals of music, so they can take on the challenges that lie ahead.

The seminar’s primary goals are to promote Ghanaian music internationally and provide a forum for up-and-coming musicians to discuss the direction of the music business.

It will help the artistes to adopt strategies that will aid them to push Ghanaian music to the global market.

Some of Ghana’s most seasoned musicians will be featured, sharing their thoughts, values, and life lessons gained from their time in the industry.

The seminar’s speakers will guide conversations to look at copyright and intellectual property issues in the creative arts community.

By George Clifford Owusu