Adamfopa Talent Quest Ghana Launch Set For March 8

The much-anticipated Adamfopa Talent Quest is set to officially launch on March 8 at Alliance Française in Accra, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Organised by Ram Media Concepts, this creative arts initiative aims to discover young African talents, celebrate Ghanaian and African cultures, and provide a platform for African diaspora youth in Europe to reconnect with their heritage.

The grand event, scheduled to take place in France, will bring together artistes, cultural ambassadors, creative arts agencies, and industry stakeholders from Ghana, France, and beyond.

This initiative seeks to foster artistic collaboration and strengthen cultural ties between Africa and Europe.

The launch in Accra is expected to attract key music industry personalities, including stakeholders, musicians, and entertainment executives.

Renowned artistes such as Samini, Bessa Simons, Episode, Kelvyn Boy, Efya, Clemento Suarez, and many more are expected to grace the occasion.

Under the theme “Unveiling Ghana Experience,” the Adamfopa Talent Quest will provide a stage for Ghanaian youth in Europe to showcase their creative skills and talents.

The competition will highlight various entertainment disciplines, including music, dance, acting, comedy, rap, acrobatics, and other creative expressions.

The first edition of the talent quest was officially launched on July 6, 2024, at the IHG Voco Paris Hotel, drawing significant attention and interest.

A total of 26 contestants applied, with nine (9) finalists making it through three rounds of auditions and screenings in Paris, France.

However, due to technical challenges and scheduling conflicts arising from the 2024 general elections, organisers had to reschedule the grand finale. The much-awaited event is now set to take place in June 2025.

With its mission to empower young African talents and bridge cultural gaps, the Adamfopa Talent Quest promises to be a groundbreaking initiative in the creative arts industry.

By George Clifford Owusu