Muslims Start Ramadan Fast Today

Muslims in Ghana today join the rest of the world to commence the month-long period of fasting, one of the five canons of the Islamic faith.

During the Ramadan fasting period, the faithful will abstain from food, water and other pleasures from dawn to dusk.

The faithful are also encouraged to do a lot of charity, especially to the less privileged.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has called on Muslims in the country to abide by the COVID-19 protocols even as they embark on the spiritual exercise.