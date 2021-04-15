Muslims Urged To Promote Peace

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations of Ghana (COMOG) has called on Muslims in Ghana and elsewhere to promote peace, development and stability.

In a statement marking the commencement of the Holy month of Ramadan, the Coalition’s Dawah and Inter-Religious Dialogue Committee Chairman, Sheikh Abdur Rahman Botchway, called on the nation’s leadership “to ensure that our institutions work to weed out unscrupulous individuals and groups who have taken over our communities and media space for their so-called spiritual activities including ‘quick money’, to ensure peace and development of our nation.”

COMOG condemned the recent murder of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah, adding that as a country “we have no future if our up and coming youth have this perception about life – that life is all about making money even if it means taking human life.”

They have called upon relevant agencies, especially the National Media Commission, to subject the media houses to scrutiny to ensure that their programme contents are safe for consumption.

While calling on Muslims to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols, COMOG also charged them to pray during the fasting period for themselves, families, scholars, leaders, for Ghana and unity, peace and prosperity.

By A.R. Gomda