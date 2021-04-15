Amewu Visits Akwamuhene

John-Peter Amewu

Mr. John-Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railway Development, has paid a courtesy call on Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Akwamuhene, at his Palace at Akwamufie in the Eastern Region.

The visit was to enable him to formally introduce himself to him and to inspect the ongoing construction works on the Tema Mkapadan Rail line.

The Akwamuhuene called for the redesigning and shifting of existing bridges to serve the Akwamu community and its environs.

The Paramount Chief called for the payment of compensation to those whose lands have been acquired for the construction of the railway track.

News, he said, has reached them that some persons have been paid compensation, already describing the speed with which this was done as unprecedented, saying, “This is unprecedented in speed and efficiency and we wish to commend and thank government for this.”

He told the minister about a request for the holding of a durbar, so the Akwamu people could be educated about the benefits of the railway system passing through their land.