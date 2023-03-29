My Bond With Tornado Still Strong- Mzbel

Tornado and Mzbel

Mzbel says she is still friends with Nana Tornado despite claims that they have fallen out.

Earlier reports indicated that the two who are known for their alliance in fighting Afia Schwarzenegger no longer see eye to eye anymore.

And it is because of a statement Mzbel made in a viral video saying “Every love I have ever experienced in my life with people, I have paid for it. Physical cash. No one has become friends, taken me as a mother or sister with me and hasn’t taken money from me for being my friend.”

But Mzbel in response says they are still cool friends and asked Tornado to ignore rumour mongers.

According to her, she was taken out of context by her statement. She said she was not referring to Tonardo.

“The interview I granted and stated that I pay for friends to be part of my life was never about Tonardo. I beg you, it has nothing to do with Tonardo. To all those who picked my statement and specified Tonardo as my target, it was never true. Do not take me out of context and treat it as facts,” she said on Facebook.

“I am so proud of Nana Tonardo for not reacting or coming out to attack me…when two people come together as friends, enemies sit to plan their breakup. They pray for your downfall…I will urge friends not to flaunt their beautiful relationship on social media because of negative eyes…these people are quick to create confusion among friends…Tonardo remains my friend,” she added.