Portable In Trouble For Allegedly Assaulting Police

Portable

The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly resolved to prosecute singer, Portable for his unruly behaviour towards some officers on duty.

The Police said he hurled insults at the officers on duty and it was captured on video. The act it said is a criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria.

According to the Dailypost, Police PRO, CSP, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Abuja.

“The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offence.

“The Police will not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers who are on lawful duty.

“We need to respect our law enforcement agents who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality in our society” he indicated.