My Daughter Said Her Father Could Use Her For “Sikaduro” When He Asked About Her Day Name – Mother Reveals

The mother of the girl whose father attempted to use for ritual money has broken her silence over the incident.

According the woman, Evelyn Kemeh, who spoke to GTV said the father doesn’t stay with them but occasionally he visits the daughter.

She says the father, Evans Oppong has a good relationship with the daughter to the extent that he threw the biggest birthday party in her school for her last year which continues to be the talk of the school.

On Wednesday, the father called the mother to inform her that on Thursday he will be going to the kid’s school to fetch her to a seamstress to measure her for a dress.

The father then asked if her birth day is Thursday which means she is Yaa.

According to the mother, how the father asked to know her birthday was very suspicious so she discussed it with friends who advised her not to allow the man to come for the kid on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, when the daughter returned from school, the mother said she informed her about how her father wanted to fetch her from school on Thursday.

She then told the daughter how her father asked about the day she was born to know if she was indeed born on Thursday.

The mother said the 11-year-old daughter reacted that he probably wants to use her for Sikaduro but they laughed it off.

Fortunately, the father didn’t go for her on Thursday but on Friday morning he came to the house to take her.

He told them he is taking her to a seamstress to take her measurement.

The mother said because of her suspicions she advised the daughter not to sleep in the car on their way to the seamtress, not to drink or eat any food, and scream when the supposed seamtress wants to undress her.

Fast forward to Friday afternoon, the police called the mother that she is needed at Oyibi Police Station where they informed her that the father of her daughter has been arrested for attempting to use their daughter for money rituals.

The man was put before court on Monday and has been remanded.

By Daniel Bampoe